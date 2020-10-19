The Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department has a long history of getting into the spirit of the season. Past events such as the Easter Hop Downtown and Christmas Tree Lighting have brought people together and offered good, clean family fun. One holiday, however, when Parks and Rec goes all out, is Halloween. Boo on the Block was always a hit with its costume and pumpkin carving contests, a haunted hayride and trick or treating hosted by local businesses.
Due to COVID-19 precautions and recommendations, this year’s celebration will be different but aims to offer a socially responsible and family friendly spooky event.
A Haunted-Drive-By is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, weather permitting. Attendees will drive through the Alley of Horror staring at 210 E. Fifth Ave. across from the Corsicana Opry downtown. A candy hand-out will be held at the conclusion of the alley for those that make it through the terror until the end!
“Who says you have to be out of the car to be frightened?” said Sharla Allen, Parks Director.
“The City of Corsicana is planning ahead for this year’s spooky season and it involves keeping you in your cars. Only a thin layer of glass splits you from the shocks. It’s a fun opportunity to provide new ways to scare during the daytime hours. The Parks and Recreation crew teamed with the Corsicana Fire and Police Departments, Texas Towing, H.E.B. grocery, Rockin’ 3D Cattle and Navarro College and Coach K’s softball girls are hosting a socially responsible and family friends spookiness event.”
Allen said your car will be your only protection from the ghosts, goblins, zombies and chain saw massacre leather face man that awaits.
For more information contact the Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department at 903-654-4874.
