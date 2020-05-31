The Corsicana City Council approved Mayor Don Denbow’s appointments at its regular meeting Monday, May 26, including reappointing Pct. 2 councilwoman Ruby Williams as Mayor Pro Tem, and Dr. Kent Rogers as the City of Corsicana’s local health authority.
The Corsicana and Navarro County clean-up day will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6. On that day, Navarro County residents can bring items to the landfill at a reduced fee of $5 per cubic yard of waste. The council waived the fee for Corsicana residents, and set June 13 as a makeup date.
The council approved a zoning change for a lot located at 3200 W. Seventh Avenue. The zoning change from single-family residential to commercial was previously approved by the Planning and Zoning committee. The space will be used by the Navarro County Cheer Team allowing for the storing of equipment.
City Manager Connie Standridge was authorized by the council to execute an Interlocal Agreement allowing Cedar Hill to engage in collective bargaining to receive the best rate for EMS billing services with Change Healthcare, which currently provides the service for Corsicana.
Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley expects savings to be realized in future negotiations.
The Council also gave approval for the City Manager to execute another interlocal agreement with Cedar Hill. This agreement allows Corsicana to purchase EMS supplies. The adoption of the agreement could mean a 7 to 10% savings, according to Henley.
The council agreed to keep the bidding process open on the I-45 Business Park Sewer line, lift station, and force main project after rejecting the bid made by Leland Bradlee Construction, Inc. The sole bidder was over budget for the work covered by an Economic Development Administration Grant.
The council authorized the dispense of surplus property by trade, donation, sale or disposal. The property includes LED lights, used tires and car parts and prison transport partitions.
The next Corsicana City Council meeting will be Monday, June 8. A budget work session is scheduled for Monday, June 15.
