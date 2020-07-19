Several current and former Corsicana Police Officers urged council members to increase the city’s pay scale for police and fire personnel during Monday night’s meeting of the City Council.
Speakers asked for pay raises to be front loaded to help with recruitment of new officers and retention of those with experience.
Council members held a budget workshop prior to Monday’s meeting. A budget will be presented to the council on Aug. 10.
Navarro County’s Chief Appraiser Karen Morris answered questions about the appraisal process and the office’s budget before the council voted to approve the Navarro County Appraisal District’s proposed 2020-2021 budget. The item was tabled during the June 22 and July 8 council meetings.
The cost for the appraisal district office is shared between regional taxing bodies including cities, school districts, Navarro College, and Navarro Regional Hospital, among others.
Corsicana’s portion of the cost is approximately $170,000. The proposed budget includes an increase of 3%, or $42,486.
Council members discussed the frequency of appraisals.
“Appraisals are going up every year, I think they are being done more often than state law requires,” said Chris Woolsey, Pct. 3 Councilman.
Susan Hale, Pct. 1 Councilwoman said changes to the appraisal process can be sought at the state level.
“We can only approve or deny their budget,” she said.
“Increases in appraisal values are ultimately hurting our tax payers, they should be done in an even and fair way,” Woolsey said.
Woolsey was the only council member to oppose the budget.
The council approved the sale of surplus property and authorized City Manager Connie Standridge to sell, trade, donate or dispose of it.
The council also approved a resolution allowing the no-new revenue tax rate of 3.5% to increase to a possible 8%, including new property or property under development not listed on last year's tax roll.
Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed municipalities to adopt the temporary change as part of the Emergency Declaration related to COVID-19.
City Manager, Connie Standridge said the council didn’t have to raise the tax rate but this resolution preserved the option to do so should the need arise.
“The only way a person’s property taxes would increase would be if their appraised property values increased,” Standridge said.
“Our job as city council members is not just to the taxpayers,” Hale said.
“We don’t want to do this,” she said. “But we have to be smart and keep options open.”
Councilman Woolsey suggested looking for budget cuts.
“I really don’t like to have the option to levee more property taxes when people are experiencing the worst economic moment that any of us have lived through.”
Woolsey was the only opposing vote on the resolution.
The council approved appointments before adjourning. The next meeting of the Corsicana City council is scheduled for July 27.
