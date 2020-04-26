The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 27.
Effective March 16, 2020, and subject to specific conditions, the Governor of the State of Texas has temporarily suspended portions of the Open Meetings Act requirements. In order to minimize public gatherings, the Corsicana City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2020, will be closed to the public.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider authorizing the City of Corsicana to deny the application for approval of a rate change submitted by Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC, and consider authorizing participation in related rate proceedings.
• Consider approving award of bid for painting of the 400,000 Gallon Elevated Storage Tank project.
• Consider approving award of bid for the construction contract for East Highway 31 Industrial Park utility improvements.
• Consider approving applications for Historic Downtown District Reinvestment Tax Credits for 2019.
• Consider approving extension of the current Declaration for a Local State of Disaster through April 30, 2020.
The meeting will be livestreamed, as always. Citizens may access the live broadcast by visiting the City of Corsicana website at www.cityofcorsicana.com then choose “Broadcasts” from the row of icons across the screen, then under “Live Broadcasts of Meetings” and select “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting.
The complete agenda packet is located on the same website under “Government” then “Agenda Center” and “City Council.” Select the agenda for the Aril 27, 2020, meeting. In addition, there will be a call-in number available for citizens to ask questions or participate. The number is 903-654-4842.
Members of the public who wish to communicate with the Council may do so through email. Email addresses for all Council members are on the website. Those who require special accommodations should contact 903-654-4803 with any requests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.