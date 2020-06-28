A joint special meeting of the City Council of the City of Corsicana and the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29 in the Council Chambers at the Corsicana Government Center, 200 North 12th Street, Corsicana.
The following will be discussed during the joint meeting:
• Discuss award of bid for the I-45 Business Park Sanitary Sewer project.
• Discuss award of bid for the Temporary Road Construction at the SH 31 Industrial Park
project.
• Discuss contract services with Navarro County.
• Executive session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session regarding real estate pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to open session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
This meeting is closed to the public.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
