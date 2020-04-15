The Corsicana City Council approved extending its local shelter in place order during the Monday, April 13 session, and postponed the May 2 general election to Nov. 3.
Last week, Mayor Don Denbow extended the shelter in place order to April 27, which the Council approved during its Monday night session.
As of last Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the statewide disaster declaration to May 13. While a shelter in place has not been issued statewide, the governor has left that up to individual counties.
“Navarro County, along with the county judge and the city, have determined that the shelter in place is still necessary at this time,” said Connie Standridge, City Manager.
“We understand what this is doing to small businesses,” said Susan Hale, City Councilwoman Pct. 1. “It is evaluated on a daily basis. The fact is we cannot risk the people going out. We are trying to do the right thing.”
The Council approved postponing the General Election May 2 to Nov. 3. The change will affect the contested races for Council Member Pct. 1 and Council Member Pct. 2.
The City Council awarded a contract for the construction of a gas distribution line at 4000 W. Second Avenue. The line will be used feed gas to the new central fire station and Appraisal District building.
The Council awarded a contract to La Banda, LLC for the NE Post Oak Creek drainage project. This project is designed to improve the area after the flooding of 2015.
Mayor Denbow reminded the public that it is not too late to participate in the 2020 Census. The census can be filled out at www.mycensus.gov, or call 844-330-2020. For Spanish speaking residents, call 844-468-2020. The deadline for the census is Aug. 14.
“It's very important that we get an accurate count for Corsicana and Navarro County for many, many reasons, so please make plans to respond to the census,” Denbow said.
