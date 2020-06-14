The City of Corsicana will host a budget planning session at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15 in Council Chambers in the Corsicana Government Center, 200 North 12th St., to discuss the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
Due to current public health concerns, the meeting will be closed to the public. The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference or by telephone.
