The City of Corsicana Friday announced the establishment of COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grants to be awarded to small businesses affected by pandemic restrictions.
The small businesses must be located in Corsicana and have fewer than 25 employees. Additionally, the small businesses must be classified as non-essential and have been affected by the COVID-19 restrictions.
The COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant funds are limited and will be awarded using a lottery style drawing.
Small businesses are encouraged to apply by completing the grant application, which is available at www.cityofcorsicana.com/279/Economic-Development.
Completed applications can be submitted electronically via email to jboswell@ci.corsicana.tx.us, by mail Attn: John Boswell, City of Corsicana, 200 N. 12th St., Corsicana, Texas 75110, or dropped off at the City Utility Billing Office.
The deadline for submitting the application is 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
This grant is made possible through funding from the CARES Act.
For more information, call John Boswell at 903-654-4806.
