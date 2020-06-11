The Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department is exited to open both Jester and Bunert Park pools Saturday, June 13 for the summer swim season. Spray parks opened Wednesday at both locations.
"In the beginning, the pool managers and lifeguard staff will be monitoring social distancing with a limited number of swimmers and guests for safety," said Sharla Allen, Parks and Recreation Director. "Hopefully, within a few short weeks, the pools will be open to full capacity. I want to invite the public to come and enjoy the City of Corsicana’s Park Pools and please stay safe!"
The City of Corsicana takes the health and safety of its public pool guests seriously so please follow these rules when visiting:
• Obey instructions of all lifeguards.
• Children age 10 and under must be accompanied and stay within an arm’s reach of an adult
• No Rough play such as running, pushing, or wrestling is allowed
• Diving is only allowed from the diving boards
• Appropriate swim attire is required
• And remember, lifejackets are available….so please, use them!
Pool operating hours are as follows:
Spray Parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.
Bunert Park Pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. $2 per person.
Jester Park Pool is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. $3 per person.
All who enter the pool must pay.
All concession items are $1
Morning (10 a.m. to noon) and evening (6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) pool party reservations are available.
Call the Parks office for available dates or more information at: 903-654-4874.
