The Corsicana City Council held a special meeting July 8 to consider the 2021 Navarro County Central Appraisal District budget. The item was tabled during the June 22 council meeting.
Chief Appraiser Karen Morris was available by telephone, but was unable to answer questions from council members, citing bad audio on her cellphone.
Given the difficulty, the item was tabled for a second time by the council. The Navarro County Appraisal District Budget is scheduled to be on the Monday, July 13 council meeting agenda.
The council also approved the nomination of City Manager Connie Standridge to the position of trustee on the Texas Municipal League Health Benefits Board of Trustees. Strandridge will face election.
The Council also denied ratification of Corsicana Mayor Don Denbow’s Health and Safety Declaration requiring face coverings be worn in Corsicana in order to enter local businesses and wherever social distancing protocols cannot be followed.
The declaration was superseded by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s July 3 Executive Order requiring that face coverings be worn in all counties with 20 or more positive cases of COVID-19.
Susan Hale, Councilwoman Pct. 1, also asked that anyone who may have lost a chainsaw approximately a week ago on Beaton Street call the city to identify and reclaim it. Hale said the chainsaw was turned into her restaurant and hopes to help return it to its rightful owner.
The next meeting of the Corsicana City Council will be Monday, July 13 following a budget planning session at 3 p.m.
