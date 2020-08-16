Corsicana City Council began the process of of establishing the tax rate of 0.612 per $100 of property valuation during Monday's meeting. Council members could decide to change the tax rate until it is adopted.
The council previously approved a resolution allowing the no-new revenue tax rate of 3.5% to increase to a possible 8%, including new property or property under development not listed on last year's tax roll.
Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed municipalities to adopt the temporary change as part of the Emergency Declaration related to COVID-19.
The council doesn't have to raise the tax rate, but the resolution preserves the option to do so should the need arise.
There will be two required public hearings concerning the tax rate Monday, Aug. 24 and Monday, Sept. 14.
The city will also hold a budget planning session at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, and again Monday, Sept. 14 if necessary.
The council approved a resolution to submit a Community Development Block Grant Application. The grant program is administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. The Funds can be used for infrastructure enhancements in the downtown and Main Street area.
At least half of the funding must be used for ADA compliance such as improving sidewalks ramps and lighting. The city can apply for a $500,000 grant with a $75,000 match. Two thirds of the match will come from the General Fund, while $25,000 will be in-kind labor. The city’s portion will cover costs associated with construction, administration and engineering.
The application is due Sept. 1. The project is expected to yield approximately 1,750 linear feet of sidewalks, 20 ADA compliant ramps and 16 street lights in the qualifying area.
Areas within the Historic Main Street District in need of improvements were designated. A citizen participation plan associated with the CDBG was also approved.
The Council ordered the Nov. 3 General Election be held.
Corsicana residents in Precinct 1 and 2 will decide contested races. Incumbent Council women Susan Hale and Ruby Williams will face challenges from Arlen Swartzentruber and Ralph Gonzalez. The municipal elections were postponed by Gov. Greg Abbott, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council approved bids for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget. Asphaltic material, gravel and road materials and fuel were considered. Three companies submitted asphaltic material bids, were awarded to each. The practice provides a set price for materials and gives road crews flexibility if one asphalt company isn’t producing.
Low bids for gravel and road material for fiscal year 2020-2021 were gathered. Low bidders for all materials were approved.
Council members awarded the bid for fuel to Johnson Oil. The bid covers pick up and delivery to all necessary locations. Johnson Oil is a local company who’s bid was within 5% of the low bid. It was also determined that Johnson Oil had the equipment necessary to deliver to all necessary locations for the city.
David Jock was awarded a bid for hay harvesting at the Corsicana Municipal Airport. The approved rate for a square bale will be $1.50; round bales weighing approximately 1,400 pounds $15.
Mayor Don Denbow announced that Navarro County and the city would hold a tire disposal from 8 a.m. to noon at the Navarro County Exposition Center parking lot.
Possible limitations per person may apply. An e-waste cleanup day is scheduled for Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the same location.
The next meeting of the Corsicana City Council will be Aug. 24. This meeting will be preceded by a budget session.
