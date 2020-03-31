The Navarro College Board of Trustees met Thursday via phone and video conference in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus.
District President Kevin Fegan provided trustees with an update on how Navarro College is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining five strategic goals and objectives.
“First and foremost, our concern is to maintain the health and safety of all students and employees,” he said.
He discussed resuming classes and keeping students on track for their personal and professional goals. Fegan also pointed to the transition to a virtual environment, allowing students to attend classes and employees to work remotely whenever possible.
The college was able to maintain all full and part time employees. Fegan said the college and trustees will take this opportunity to prepare for the future.
He said Navarro College is prepared to be virtual through the end of the spring semester. That decision will be re-evaluated at a later date in accordance with local state and national guidelines.
Fegan was asked about the College’s dormitories by Trustee Faith Holt. He reported although most of the students were able to go to other locations, approximately 60 students remain in Navarro College dorms.
“Many of those who remain are international students who were not able to leave, or those who are using the dorms for housing and dining service opportunities,” he said.
Fegan said that dormitory residency numbers might grow in the next few weeks if needs change.
The Board also heard regular monthly and quarterly reports from Teresa Thomas, Vice President of Finance and Administration. Thomas reported that Student income increased approximately $2 million over last year, even as enrollment decreased.
Thomas said the increase in student income is due to increases in student tuition and fees and a decline in expenses.
Fegan called February’s financial statements a “snapshot” adding “we are positive at this point.”
He said the college may be able to cover any expenses due to COVID-19.
Reports on enrollment and personnel were also given. There were no requests to address the board via e-mail.
Public comments may be addressed to leslie.smith@navarrocollege.edu or delivered by phone 903-875-7306
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Thursday, April 30.
