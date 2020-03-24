Navarro County Commissioners upheld Friday's disaster declaration issued by County Judge H.M. Davenport to promote the health and safety of county residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The court maintained a strict 10-person limit during its special meeting Monday, March 23. A phone was provided outside the courtroom for the public to listen in.
After COVID-19 was declared a national and state public health emergency, Judge Davenport issued a disaster declaration, referencing President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Orders and the Center for Disease Control's guidelines.
Judge Davenport read through the Governor's order, which directs Texans to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people; avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, instead using drive-thru, pick-up or delivery options, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; not to visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance; and ordered schools temporarily closed.
Following Judge Davenport's declaration Friday, these orders will be enforced by the Navarro County Sheriff's Department, the Corsicana Police Department or the law enforcement of any incorporated or unincorporated city in Navarro County until that expiration date or its extension.
“I'd like to make it clear to everybody, the intent of this declaration order is for the safety of our people in Navarro County,” said James Olsen, Commissioner Pct. 4. “There is no intent to take anyone's rights aways. No intent to deny our constitutional rights.”
The judge's order authorizes the county to take any action necessary to promote health and safety and contain spread of the virus, effectively cancelling gatherings of more than 10 people, and punishing those who knowingly violate these orders with up to a $1,000 fine or no more than 180 days in jail.
Those who are high risk, sick, or have travelled anywhere, especially overseas, are ordered not to knowingly go to gatherings of any size.
“As I look at it, the intent is for people to live, to survive,” Davenport said. “And this virus will hopefully go away.”
These orders will remain in effect until April 3 or when terminated by the County Judge. Additional directives may be issued by the judge at any time as deemed necessary to the health and safety of Navarro County residents.
Personnel issues relative to COVID-19 were addressed by Julie Wright, Human Resources Coordinator, who presented a screening process for traveling employees, tips to minimize business disruptions, paid leave of absence, all of which was approved by Commissioners.
Wright also addressed the county's Continuity of Operations Plan, for use in the event of a healthcare emergency or any other disaster. The plan will be distributed to each department head, who will list their department's critical functions and delegation of authority, which will be used to create the emergency preparedness plan.
Looking forward to brighter days, and nights, Commissioners approved the sale of fireworks in celebration of San Jacinto Day, April 21.
Boundary changes for Angus Volunteer Fire Department were approved by the court. Judge Davenport read a letter from the City of Angus stating that a meeting was held March 11, 2019 between the city, and representatives of the Angus Navarro, and Mustang Volunteer Fire Departments regarding the areas covered by each.
According to the letter, some of the areas covered by Mustang and Navarro VFDs are within the city limits of Angus. During that meeting, it was agreed jurisdiction over those areas would be given back to Angus VFD and service maps corrected to reflect the agreement.
In other business, the burn ban remains lifted at this time.
A proposal for construction of an ADA compliant ramp for the Juvenile Probation Building was approved. Commissioners also approved the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits Pool ACA Reporting and Tracking Service.
Several applications presented by Stanley Young, Director of Navarro County's Planning & Development Office, were approved by the court.
A request for a change of district from agricultural to residential made by Texas Land & Lakes, was approved, with Olsen as the sole opposing vote.
Also approved was an application for Mud Creek Operating, LLC to drill an oil and/or gas well within the Navarro County Lakeshore area; final plat of Holloway Farms Subdivision for Roy Veldman; final plat of Kerens Meadows for Mark Mullin; and re-plat of two tracts in The Plantation for Roque Flores.
Commissioners chose to table acceptance of the landscaping proposal for the courthouse, as well as approval of a three-year maintenance contract between the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and NetMotion, which provides communication software for deputies' patrol vehicles. Both items will be revisited at a later meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.