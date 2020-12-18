Navarro County Commissioners heard a county COVID-19 update from Eric Meyers, the Emergency Management Coordinator during their meeting Monday, Dec. 14.
Meyers was joined by Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley, Navarro County Health Authority Dr. Kent Rogers, and Curt Jenkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital.
“The hospital continues to see a high volume of COVID-19 patients both in the ICU and outpatient clinic,” Jenkins said.
He advised the court that the hospital had sent a letter asking for additional support, therapeutics, and ICU nurses from the state, and other agencies.
Chief Henley said that EMS runs had increased, which takes additional time to sanitize the vehicles.
Dr. Rodgers said he would consider the county as “red,” and continues to advise people to wear a mask and speak up while in groups.
Rodgers also advised that free testing will be available in Navarro County in the following weeks. Sign up at gogettested.com
Commissioners also approved the reappointment of Gail Smith and Jeff Stapleton to the position of Emergency Service District 1 Commissioners, for a two-year term. Judge H.M. Davenport swore in both, thanking them for their willingness to continue in the positions.
The November 2020 tax collection report was also approved. Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd said the tax collector’s office remains closed to the public though collections will continue through the mail. Only title transfers are still available at the window.
Commissioners took no action on the burn ban at Monday’s regular meeting of the Commissioner Court. Though they did remind individuals to burn with caution.
Other agenda items approved Monday included:
A contract to offer Navarro County cities and schools the option of holding an election on the uniform May, 1 2021 election date.
Acceptance of a payment in lieu of taxes from the City of Kerens Housing Authority in the amount of $9,590.66.
A final plat for the France Addition Phase II for Ratchnee France. The 44.39-acre tract will be split into 27 lots. The planned subdivision meets all regulations.
Approval of a re-plat of Richland Land Companies Lots 34-A-34-F for Francisco Alexander Cruz.
Commissions were updated and recognized the Navarro County 4-H Food Show Program and the Family Community Health Program.
Approval of a maintenance contract agreement with OTIS for the Navarro County Jail elevator.
Commissioners also approved several agreements between Navarro County and Texoma HIDTA.
Following Executive Session, commissioners also agreed to allow surveying at Ester B. Williams Park, in Navarro County.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
