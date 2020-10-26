Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley provided an update on the state and county statistics of coronavirus infections and fatalities at Navarro County Commissioners regular meeting Oct. 26.
Henley also reported that thus far, Navarro County remains under the threshold of 15% total hospitalizations compared to hospitalizations for COVID-19, enabling businesses to open to 75% capacity. That percentage is based on a seven-day average. Henley also reported that schools will have access to rapid testing due to funds released by Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 14.
Commissioners agreed to delay the adopted Dispatch Fee Schedule until October 2021 after several public commenters cited concerns over the timeline of January 2021, citing fixed budgets.
Donald Kelm, District Extension Administrator with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, updated Commissioners on the educational programming for Navarro County.
The court took no action on the burn ban, which remains lifted.
Other agenda items approved Monday include:
• A Xerox leasing agreement for the JPs. The agreement is for five years.
• ONEOK Permian NGL Operating Company LLC was granted approval to cross SW CR 2305 to check on the location of a pipe believed have been constructed in the 1920s. It’s believed the pipe might be in close proximity to the road. ONEOK has agreed to repair the road in Pct. 3 “better than they found it,” if necessary, said Commissioner Eddie Moore.
• Commissioners granted a proposal to go out for bids to purchase a John Deere 6110M Tractor with a Mid-Mount-Boom Mower for Pct. 1
• Navarro County Jail kitchen appliances were designated as surplus.
• Commissioners designated James Thompson as the Navarro County Central Counting Station tabulation supervisor for the Nov. 3 General Election. Eric Meyers was also designated a back-up presiding judge for the Early Voting Ballot Board. The list was provided by the Navarro County Republican Party.
• A limited service agreement with PHI Air Medical Transport was also approved. Final approval based on the terms of that agreement is likely at a future meeting.
• The annual approval of a resolution for the Indigent Defense Grant Program for 2021 was also approved.
• Commissioners also approved several additions to the Navarro County Personnel Policy Manual including an Infectious Disease Control Policy, COVID-19 return to work guidelines for Navarro County employees. A revision regarding weather closings and emergency policy, and revisions to language including Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration compliance dealing with CDL and Alcohol Policy were approved.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
