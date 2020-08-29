Navarro County Commissioners enacted the burn ban during a regular meeting Monday, Aug. 24 and moved to present the proposed budget to the County Clerk. Commissioners hosted a budget workshop after the meeting; the final budget will be presented Sept. 14.
Commissioners were updated on the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program’s activities during COVID-19. Cooking during COVID-19 was featured for 4-H members digitally while other trainings and information was handed out throughout the county. Many events were postponed or altered due to the pandemic.
Commissioners also heard an informational presentation from the Texas Association of Counties concerning a wellness program.
After a grace period, county employees would be required to get a physical at no cost. A smoking cessation program would also be required. Those employees who didn’t get a physical would be required to pay a monthly fee, which would be used to pay for the plan.
According to a Texas Association of Counties representatives, the plan would encourage employees to be invested in their health and save Navarro County money in the long term.
No action was taken on this item.
Commissioners approved a Xerox leasing agreement for the tax office. The new lease saves approximately $51 a year.
A budget amendment transfer was approved for the purchase of two 2019 Chrysler transport vans for the Navarro County Jail.
Commissioners acted to declare the Navarro County Sheriff’s Department outdated computer equipment as salvage
Action was taken to accept a proposal from Access Imaging Solutions for updated Voter Registration Imaging Software. This action would be contingent upon AIS meeting all grant and other requirements from the county.
Elections Administrator Dan Teed presented information that AIS can store and keep more data than the county’s current software for less cost.
Teed also mentioned that Access Imaging software provides privacy and cyber security upgrades necessary in today’s environment. Teed noted annual and original cost of the software as part of the consideration.
The county can seek grant money to defray part of the costs.
Teed also submitted a supplemental list of two election judges for the 2020-2021 term.
Commissioners authorized Navarro County Auditor, Terri Gillen, to go out for bids on the reconstruction of the Election Storage Building and maintenance barn. Gillen will seek specific specifications during the process.
The Auditor will go out for bids for the demolition and removal of the old school building at First and 13th St. in Corsicana.
Bids will also be sought for 2021 fiscal year hauling contract.
Gillen opened bids for auto parts, culverts, fuel, and road base materials. Action on awarding bids will be taken at a future meeting.
The county voted to reduce the speed limit on SE County Road 3010 between Farm to market road 637 and US Highway 287, from 35mph to 25mph.
“The change was necessary because of safety concerns in a residential area,” said Eddie Perry, Pct. 2 Commissioner.
Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31 to consider the tax rate.
