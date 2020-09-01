Navarro County Commissioners voted to approve the proposed tax rate of $0.6045 per $100 of property valuation, during a special meeting held Monday, Aug. 31.
The proposed rate was calculated using the capped 3.5% Voter Approval Rate, and is a decrease from the current tax rate of $0.6270 per $100 of property valuation. Commissioners conducted a voice vote, all were in favor of the proposed tax rate decrease.
The County voted in July to deny an option to calculate the Voter Approval Rate up to 8%. The exemption to raise the Voter Approval Rate was possible due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 disaster declaration.
The final budget will be voted on at the Sept. 14 regular meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners.
Commissioners approved a proposal from US Imaging INC for the County Clerk regarding indexing of official public records.
Commissioners also voted to table action on a leasing agreement with First National Bank for a 2016 Gradall VIN # 4100000773 until the Sept. 14, 2020 meeting.
The next meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners will be Monday, Sept. 14 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
