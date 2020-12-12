Corsicana Businesses support Toys for Tots
Several Corsicana businesses have joined their mission to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to children.
Applications can be picked up and returned by Dec. 11 at New Century Hospice, 301 Hospital Drive Suite 101 and the Corsicana Housing Authority, 1360 N. 13th St. in Corsicana.
Unwrapped toys may be dropped off until Dec. 11 at the Lynda Housley State Farm, Family Foot and Ankle Clinic, Kindred at Home, Brinson Ford, Brinson Dodge, United Rentals, Edward Jones and Collin Street Bakery.
For more information, call Kelly Lovett with New Century Hospice, the Navarro County Toys for a Tots Coordinator, at 903-467-3232.
Salvation Army Angel Tree program begins
The Salvation Army Angel Trees are located at Walmart, Beautique & Books at Navarro College, Hometown Pharmacy, VF Outlet, Cook Education Center, Corsicana City Hall, P&S Pharmacy, Frank Kent Chevy, Going Postal, Pack N Mail Corsicana, CiCi’s Buffet Pizza and the Corsicana YMCA. The trees are decorated with paper angels, each representing a who – without this program – may not receive a gift at Christmas.
Gift distribution will take place Dec. 18 at the Angel Tree Warehouse at the corner of Fourth and Commerce Streets during scheduled pick up times.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
• Men's Breakfast 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19
• Angel Tree Christmas Party 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
Dawwg Days of Dawson Dec. 12
Dawwg Days of Dawson will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 12 with a Christmas parade, Christmas in the Park and a mini market.
The mini market will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson City Park Pavilion.
Vendors include usBorne Children’s books, Pampered Chef, Mary & Martha Home Décor, Color Sheet nail wraps, Paparazzi Jewelry, Handmade Decorative Signs, Fun and Cute T-shirts, Kelley’s Jewelry, Car Freshies/Home Air, Kool Keychains and Gift Baskets, and various handmade crafts, cards, home décor, unique tumblers, vinyl decals, and resin art.
S'mores, cookies and cocoa will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson Park Pavilion.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Dawson High School and proceed through downtown, ending at Dawson City Park.
After parade, Santa will be at the Pavilion.
Parade applications are available at City Hall, Dawson High School, and on the DAWWG Days of Dawson Facebook page
Volunteer are needed to make cookies for the event. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Barbara.Adler@cityofdawsontx.com.
Blood drive Dec. 16 in Corsicana
Community National Bank & Trust will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 321 N. 15th St. in Corsicana.
To sign up, log on to ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116345
Complimentary COVID-19 antibody testing is also available for all donors. To read more on Antibody Testing, please visit CarterBloodCare.org.
Believer's Outreach Ministries to host three day revival
Corsicana and surrounding areas, it's revival time! Believer's Outreach Ministries is hosting "Strong Finish, three days of nothing but church," starting at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Friday, Dec. 18. at 219 N. Fifth Street in Corsicana.
"The guest revivalist will be Evangelist James L. Henderson," said Margaret Evan, Believer's Outreach Associate Pastor. "He is a singer and preacher who loves God and his desire is to see souls saved, delivered and set free, He's the founder and CEO of JLH Ministries where the motto is: The evangelist is on the move, so catch the movement."
Henderson is a gospel recording artist who has preformed with the legendary Kirk Franklin, who has won 16 Grammy awards.
"Come and be blessed this holiday season," said Believers Outreach Pastor Kathy Horn-Douglas.
Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church hosts food drive Dec. 19
Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church will host a free food giveaway of turkey or ham and boxes of produce Monday, Dec. 19 at Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church, 621 E. First Ave. First come, first served.
Hubbard Garden Club hosts Christmas Decorating Contest
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Christmas Yard Lighting Decorating Contest. Judges will drive through Hubbard from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to see all the lights and decorations.
The winners will be announced Dec. 20 for first and second place in two categories - Most Elegant and Most Child Oriented.
To be fair and impartial, judges are from outside of Hubbard. Email your home address to be considered for this contest to hello@discoverhubbardtexas.org
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive Dec. 22
Navarro Regional Hospital will host Carter BloodCare's mobile blood drive unit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Donors will receive a t-shirt, a voucher for a free ham or turkey and will be entered into a drawing for a new car. Contact Anna Paul at 903-654-6870 or email anna.paul@navarrohospital.com to get registered. You may also register online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/109159
Blood drive Jan. 7
A blood drive for the Corsicana community will be hosted by St. Luke Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, in the fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Drive.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Corsicana to schedule an appointment.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
