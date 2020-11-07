Sixth Avenue Baptist celebrates 116th anniversary Nov. 8
Reaching Out To You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host its 116th Church Anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8 at 125 S. Fifth Ave., Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Blood drive at Faith Lutheran Church Nov. 10
Faith Lutheran Church and Carter Blood Care are hosting a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Faith Lutheran Church location at 3824 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana.
Corsicana State Home Cemetery Park hosts Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11
The Public is invited to stop by the Corsicana State Home Cemetery Park to have a moment of silence at the new Veterans Memorial from 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 410 N. 45th St. near Second Ave. The Memorial honors the 555 young men and women who spent some part of their childhood in the State Home and who joined the military to serve our country.
Take a moment to learn more about the hundreds of children who grew up in the Home from 1890 to 1982. The Park is owned and maintained by the Corsicana State Orphans Home Association and is open to the public daily. Texas State Historical marker on site. For more information call 972-800-0526.
Meals on Wheels host 'Give Love A Shot Shindig' Nov. 14
Meals on Wheels North Central Texas invites you to celebrate seniors at the first Give Love a Shot Shindig from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at RTSS Gun Range located in Purdon. For more information contact Colleen Cox by email at colleen@mownct.org or call Meals on Wheels at 888-869-6325.
Corsicana Christmas Tree Lighting Nov. 20
Corsicana Main Street will host its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Fireworks Display beginning from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in Downtown Corsicana. Enjoy carriage rides, live music and fireworks. Masks and social distancing are required.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join, Men's Breakfast Nov. 21
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
Come as you are, or watch on FB live or online at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Videos are also uploaded to YouTube after the sermon. Like the church's Facebook page Cowboy Church of Corsicana and visit cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for any changes and updates.
Corsicana hosts Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28
Corsicana Main Street invites you to support your favorite small businesses from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. When you #ShopSmall online or in-store you make a big difference to small business owners and and our community. Shop and dine locally all giveaways!
Hubbard Garden Club to host Christmas Tour of Homes Dec. 6
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Tour of Homes this Christmas season from 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are $10 and available for purchase at Foster Prosperities, Deering General Store and Antique Etc. in Hubbard, or from any Garden Club member, at the door, online at hubbardgardenclub.ticketleap.com/toh/ or by calling Katharine Matthys at 254-495-3712. Face masks will be required and precautions will be taken.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
