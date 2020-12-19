Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
• Men's Breakfast 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19
• Angel Tree Christmas Party 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19
• Christmas Dinner Friday, Dec. 25. Doors open at noon, dinner served from 1 to 3 p.m. Call Karen 903-922-0395 to give number of people attending to help get a count.
• New Years Eve Party 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church hosts food drive Dec. 19
Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church will host a free food giveaway of turkey or ham and boxes of produce Monday, Dec. 19 at Greater Wilgo Missionary Baptist Church, 621 E. First Ave. First come, first served.
Hubbard Garden Club hosts Christmas Decorating Contest
The Hubbard Garden Club is sponsoring a Christmas Yard Lighting Decorating Contest. Judges will drive through Hubbard from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 20 to see all the lights and decorations.
The winners will be announced Dec. 20 for first and second place in two categories - Most Elegant and Most Child Oriented.
To be fair and impartial, judges are from outside of Hubbard. Email your home address to be considered for this contest to hello@discoverhubbardtexas.org
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive Dec. 22
Navarro Regional Hospital will host Carter BloodCare's mobile blood drive unit from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hospital's parking lot Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Donors will receive a t-shirt, a voucher for a free ham or turkey and will be entered into a drawing for a new car. Contact Anna Paul at 903-654-6870 or email anna.paul@navarrohospital.com to get registered. You may also register online at ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/109159
Blood drive Jan. 7
A blood drive for the Corsicana community will be hosted by St. Luke Methodist Church from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, in the fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Drive.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Corsicana to schedule an appointment.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
