Evangelist in concert Oct. 24 in Corsicana
Evangelist Lecretia Williams Brandon will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Kingdom Purpose Worship Center, 1600 W. 13th Ave. Host pastor is Dr. TT Pope.
Greater Wilgo Baptist Church continues food distribution Oct. 24
Greater Wilgo Baptist Church, where Rev. A.D. Franks is pastor, will host its second produce/food giveaway at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at 621 E. First Ave. Everyone is welcome to drive by and a box of food will be placed in the trunk of your vehicle.
Sixth Avenue Baptist Church hosts Pink Out, Youth services Oct. 25
The Reaching Out to You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host a special Pink Out and Youth Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 125 S. Fifth St., Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Navarro County Republican Women meet Oct. 27
Navarro County Republican Women will have their luncheon meeting at 11:30 am. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at at Lonestar Cowboy Church, 4495 W. State Hwy 22. The meeting starts at noon with speaker Rachel Malone, Texas Director of Guns Owners of America, founder of Texas Firearms Freedom and active.
RSVP via Facebook or call 903-345-9271. Open to guests.
Angel Tree Registration open now through Oct. 29
The Salvation Army of Corsicana is conducting registration by phone interview from 9 a.m. to noon through Oct. 29. To register, call 903-874-7131.
To register, you must be a Navarro County resident and provide children and parent or legal guardian's information, sources of income, and household expenses.
American Red Cross Blood Drive Nov. 5
St. Luke United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 in its fellowship hall at 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
A photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card is required, and all donors must wear a mask or face covering during their donation.
All presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon Gift card via email.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “corsicana,” or call 1-800-RedCross.
Blood drive at Faith Lutheran Church Nov. 10
Faith Lutheran Church and Carter Blood Care are hosting a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the Faith Lutheran Church location at 3824 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana.
Meals on Wheels host 'Give Love A Shot Shindig' Nov. 14
Meals on Wheels North Central Texas invites you to celebrate seniors at the first Give Love a Shot Shindig from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 at RTSS Gun Range located in Purdon. For more information contact Colleen Cox by email at colleen@mownct.org or call Meals on Wheels at 888-869-6325.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana invites you to join, Men's Breakfast Nov. 21
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana's members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. and Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45-Break
Sunday
Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible
Study 7 p.m.
Come as you are, or watch on FB live or online at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Videos are also uploaded to YouTube after the sermon. Like the church's Facebook page Cowboy Church of Corsicana and visit cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for any changes and updates.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
