Sixth Avenue Baptist Church presents special message
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will present a special message, “Where Are You Now During the Pandemic,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at 125 S. Fifth Ave., Corsicana.
For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana hosts Men's Breakfast Oct. 17
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana will host a Men's Breakfast Saturday, Oct. 17th at 7:30 a.m. Members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to Sunday morning services at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45 a.m. - Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45 a.m. - Break
3rd to 6th Grad 9:45 a.m. - Break
Sunday: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens at 6:30 p.m.; Adult and Women’s Bible
Study at 7 p.m.
Come as you are, watch on FB live or online the service at 10 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Videos are uploaded to YouTube after the sermon. “Like” its FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, and website cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for any changes.
Tribal Meeting Oct. 17
A Tribal Meeting will be hosted by Chief Joseph Standing Bear Morales from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Groesbeck City Park. Chief Standing Bear will speak on culture, explaining of why the circle is important to American Indians. There will also be a prayer ceremony, drumming and chanting. Everyone is invited to gather in the circle.
Guests are asked to bring a side dish for the potluck lunch, bring chairs, and wear your mask as required by the city.
For more information, contact Chief Joseph Standing Bear Standingbear12@yahoo.com; Lonna Hicman, Tribe PR, 210-324-9516, or Joanna Searcy, Tribe Secretary, 210-618-4266
James L. Collins Catholic School hosts golf tournament Oct. 19
James L. Collins Catholic School will host its annual Bears & Bogeys Golf Tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:00am at the Oaks Golf Course. All proceeds go toward assisting students at JLCCS. Sponsorships and team registrations are available through the school or at collinscatholicschool.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/golf
Navarro County Republican Women meet Oct. 27
Navarro County Republican Women will have their luncheon meeting at 11:30 am. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at at Lonestar Cowboy Church, 4495 W. State Hwy. 22. The meeting starts at noon with speaker Rachel Malone, Texas Director of Guns Owners of America, founder of Texas Firearms Freedom and active.
RSVP via Facebook or call 903-345-9271. Open to guests.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
