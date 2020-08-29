Sixth Avenue Baptist presents 'Women in Action' Aug. 30
The Reaching Out to You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will present a special message called, “Women in Action,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at 125 S. Fifth St. in Corsicana. Speaker will be Evangelist Charlece Dawson. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
St. Luke United Methodist Church hosts blood drive Sept. 3
St. Luke United Methodist Church’s blood drive will be from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 in the Fellowship Hall, located at 2308 Bowie Dr. in Corsicana.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “corsicana,” or call 1-800-RedCross. Donors will need a photo ID or Red Cross Donor Card. Save time by using RapidPass to complete your pre-donation questionnaire online before your appointment. For more details, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.
All donors must wear a mask or face covering during donation. All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email as a thank you.
Boat parade supports presidential candidate Sept. 7
A boat parade in support of Donald Trump's 2020 bid for re-election will take place at 10 a.m. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7 on Richland-Chambers Lake.
Participants are encouraged to decorate boats and join the fun. Boaters will meet in the bay area between The Shores and Moonlight Point, near the Harbor Marina. Boaters not already on the water can enter at the nearby Harbor or Oak Cove Marinas.
McDonald's blood drive Sept. 8 in Corsicana
McDonald’s will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 1934 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Corsicana.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, and donors will check in upon arrival to be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.
To reduce wait time and contact at your appointment, the medical questionnaire can be completed in advance, the day of your donation, through the Carter BloodCare app or by online access at qs.carterbloodcare.org. Donors will see a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot when they arrive at McDonald’s for the blood drive.
Lions Club hosts memorial disc golf tournament Sept. 12
Save the date Saturday, Sept. 12 for Corsicana Lions Club's annual R. Lowell Thompson Memorial disc golf tournament at Fullerton-Garrity Park. Pre-registration is encouraged by contacting Ernest Kauffman at 903-851-3118. Registration for a two-person team is $90 and $50 for singles. Team check-in begins at 7:45 a.m.; tournament starts at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Hole.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana hosts Men's Breakfast Sept. 19
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana will host its Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
The church and pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to join Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45-Break
Sundays: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible: Study 7 p.m.
The church continues Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. A live broadcast can be watched at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings. Follow the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000.
Back to School/Stay in School Rally canceled
Due to coronavirus the restricting of large gatherings of people, the Back to School/Stay in School Rally has been canceled for August 2020.
NARFE cancels meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191 will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in Ennis due to the coronavirus.
For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
