Free webinars on foster care and adoption in Texas begin Sunday
Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services offers free webinars for adults curious about fostering and/or adopting children. Webinars occur at various times to accommodate viewers.
Each webinar explains how the system works, what families can expect and options for next steps.
The webinars will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13; 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17; 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
More than 30,000 children in Texas are in foster care, according Annie E. Casey Foundation, datacenter.kidscount.org/, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family.
For details, call 800-888-1904 or write to info@pchas.org.
Sixth Avenue Baptist presents special message Sept. 13
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host a special message, “God Said Stand,” presented by Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at 125 S. Fifth St., Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana hosts Men's Breakfast Sept. 19
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana will host its Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19
The church and pastor, Derek Rogers, invite everyone to join Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45-Break
Sundays: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible: Study 7 p.m.
The church continues Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. A live broadcast can be watched at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings. Follow the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000.
First Independent Baptist Church hosts car wash Sept. 19
First Independent Baptist Church will host a car wash at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at AutoZone. Donations start at $5.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer's 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 Register by visiting tinyurl.com/KnowTen
Table Talk: Activities at Home 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Register by visiting tinyurl.com/convoalz
Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia at 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 Register by visiting tinyurl.com/AlzUnderstand
Weekly Virtual Support Group Wednesday, September 16th Register by visiting tinyurl.com/SupportWeekly
Effective Communication Strategies for Caregivers at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 Register by visiting tinyurl.com/alzeffcom
Lunch and Learn: Healthy Cooking Demo at 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 18 Register by visiting tinyurl.com/ALZC00KS
NCRW Meeting Sept. 22
The NCRW will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. We will have social time and begin at noon. We will meet at the Corsicana Opry for distancing. Lunch is provided by the Opry. Taco Tuesday with snacks for purchase, if interested.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.