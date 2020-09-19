Free webinars on foster care and adoption in Texas
Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services offers free webinars for adults curious about fostering and/or adopting children. Webinars occur at various times to accommodate viewers.
Each webinar explains how the system works, what families can expect and options for next steps.
The webinars will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
More than 30,000 children in Texas are in foster care, according Annie E. Casey Foundation, datacenter.kidscount.org/, waiting to re-unite with their birth families or find an adoptive family.
For details, call 800-888-1904 or write to info@pchas.org.
Sixth Avenue Baptist Church presents special message
The Reaching Out to You Ministry at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will present a special message, “God Said Stand Still,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at 125 S. Fifth Ave., Corsicana.
For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Warehouse Living Arts Center will be streaming "The Tree" until Sept. 20
Teen drama, “The Tree,” a play written and directed by the Warehouse Youth Theatre Company's very own Erin Jones, is a touching story of teens who reach beyond social statuses to form a close bond that changes their lives forever after a chance encounter at a tree.
For more information visit www.thewlac.com, @thewlac on social media or call the Box Office at 903-872-5421.
NCRW Meeting Sept. 22
The NCRW will be meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22. We will have social time and begin at noon. We will meet at the Corsicana Opry for distancing. Lunch is provided by the Opry. Taco Tuesday with snacks for purchase, if interested.
Crime Watch meetings canceled until further notice
Eureka, Mildred, Navarro and Richland Chambers Lake Crime Watch is canceled until further notice due to COVID-19.
