Sixth Avenue Baptist hosts service Aug. 9
The Reaching Out to You Ministry of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church will host Together We Stand, But Divided We Fall at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 with special message from Bishop K.D. Davis, Sr. The church is located at 125 S. Fifth Ave. in Corsicana. For more information, call 903-874-4873.
Navarro Regional Hospital hosts blood drive Aug. 11
Navarro Regional Hospital is hosting a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Carter Blood Care will be on site with their mobile unit at the hospital, located at 3201 W. Hwy 22 in Corsicana. Due to COVID-19, the nation's blood supply is at a critical level. All measures of safety and distancing practices will be adhered to by the Carter team. To schedule your time slot, email anna.paul@navarrohospital.com or call 903-654-6870.
Cowboy Church of Corsicana hosts Men's Breakfast Aug. 15
The Cowboy Church of Corsicana will host a Men's Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Church members and their pastor, Derek Rogers, would like to invite everyone to come out on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.
Sunday School Classes:
3-4 yr olds 9:45-Break
K-2nd Grade 9:45-Break
3rd to 6th Grade 9:45-Break
Sundays: Bible Study 6 p.m.
Wednesdays: Herdin’ Em Up-Jr High/High School Teens - 6:30 p.m.
Adult and Women’s Bible: Study 7 p.m.
The church continues Sunday services with precautionary measures and spaced seating in place. A live broadcast can be watched at 10 a.m. on Facebook and at 7 p.m. Wednesday evenings. Follow the church's FB page, Cowboy Church of Corsicana, as well as its website www.cowboychurchofcorsicana.com for updates. The church is located on 5864 W. Hwy. 31, 903-874-8000.
Back to School/Stay in School Rally canceled
Due to coronavirus the restricting of large gatherings of people, the Back to School/Stay in School Rally has been canceled for August 2020.
Alzheimer's Association offers virtual support
Virtual Support Group from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/desotoSG
• Weekly Virtual Support Group from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. To register, please visit tinyurl.com/SGalz
• Wilshire Baptist Virtual Support Group from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. To register, please tinyurl.com/wilshireSG
• Baylor Memory Center Virtual Family Caregiver Class: Effective Communication from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. To register: bit.ly/ALZCOMM
• Lunch & Learn from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. Register by visiting bit.ly/33lDaLz
• Sherman Caregiver Forum from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15. Register by visiting bit.ly/sherman20
NARFE cancels August meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 1191 will not hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in Corsicana Aug. 11 due to the coronavirus.
For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.
The Corsicana Daily Sun's Community Calendar is designed to keep you up to date on local events, church services, and other community activities. To list your event in the Community Calendar, email news@corsicanadailysun.com.
