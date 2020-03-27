Community National Bank and Trust of Texas recently sent the following note to its customers:
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has developed, we have kept one goal at the center of each decision we have made: maintain exceptional customer service during a trying time. We have implemented a detailed health initiative with our employees, encouraged the use of online services, maintained limited lobby services, and fully staffed our Customer Care Center to receive your calls. We are committed to serving you and will remain staffed until this crisis is over – but we need your help.
The following options help us limit exposure and protect our customers and employees:
• Utilize Drive-Thru Service for All Transactions
Drive-thru tellers can quickly cash checks, make deposits, make withdrawals, and make loan payments on your behalf. We will not process these transactions within our lobby until further notice.
• Enroll In Online & Mobile Banking
Banking at our virtual branch is the safest way to process your transactions at this time. If you are able to maintain your accounts via online and mobile banking, we ask that you take advantage of this service. This will decrease exposure to our lobby and drive-thru staff by limiting paper handling.
• Call Our Customer Care Center
Should you have any questions or require assistance outside the scope of our online banking and drive-thru service, call our Customer Care Center at 877-654-4500. Customer Care representatives are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm.
• Lobby Visits Require an Appointment
If none of the above options will meet your needs, you must call to make an appointment. This will limit any unnecessary exposure to our lobby staff and will save time by allowing us to recommend the best method of service prior to your arrival.
In addition to the health of our employees, we ask that you consider helping your local small businesses during this time. Small businesses are important to CNB&T and our local communities. When possible, please consider ordering pick-up or delivery service from local restaurants, boutiques and shops.
In times of crisis, it is important that we work together. Your CNB&T family is proud to serve you during this time, and we appreciate your help in keeping our community safe.
