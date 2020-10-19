Community National Bank and Trust of Texas and Carter Blood Care are hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 321 N. 15th St. in Corsicana.
The need for blood never ends, but the amount of blood needed for a stable blood supply can fluctuate. During these uncertain times, blood supply has greatly suffered in our communities.
#GiveForLife and reestablish our blood supply with the help of Carter BloodCare.
Don't want to wait? Schedule your appointment online:
https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/109364
Complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Testing is also available for all donors.
To read more on Antibody Testing, please visit CarterBloodCare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.