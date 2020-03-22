With the community in need, and local organizations wanting to provide assistance during the COVID-19 emergency, Pam Neal, Executive Director of Compassion Corsicana, has put together a “Community Needs Task Force,” The new group allows organizers to join forces and provide relief as state and national guidelines change daily.
The Virtual meetings are held Monday through Friday to discuss the ever-changing environment and community needs. People and organizations who wish to get involved can contact TaskForce@CompassionCorsicana.org.
“I anticipate the needs in our town to increase exponentially in the weeks and months ahead as jobs close,” Neal said. “I want to use our town’s synergy to explore and learn how to best assist the residents and get the word out about all available services.”
The Thursday, March 19 meeting provided the following updates:
• To-go lunches for kids were distributed at a few locations 10 a.m. to noon weekdays. The locations include most Corsicana ISD campuses: Corsicana High School, Collins Intermediate, Sam Houston, Bowie, Fannin, Navarro, Carroll, and Travis Elementary locations. Buses will also be available at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Northside Baptist Church, Greater Love Church, MLK Center, Believers Bible Church, Catholic Church, and the YMCA.
• To-go lunch Monday’s 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
• Compassion Corsicana Food Pantry and Emergency assistance 10 a.m. through 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, and open until 7 p.m. Tuesdays. The pantry is now drive through, partnering with Grace Community Church to deliver food to homebound and senior citizens 65 years and older. Those interested can e-mail FoodPantry@CompasionCorsicana.org to request monthly delivery.
• Salvation Army offers food and emergency assistance. For more information, visit their website: https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana/
• The Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services program, Growing Together, is accepting new clients for its program to help with parenting. For more information, visit their website: https://www.pchas.org
• Compassion Corsicana Resale Store is closed as all employees were 65 years and older.
• Northside Care Center is closed for next two weeks as all staff volunteers are seniors.
Neal is also working on creating a website that will be available soon to provide additional resource information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.