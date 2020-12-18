Compassion Corsicana, a ministry serving all of Navarro County, hosted its annual Christmas food basket distribution Thursday, Dec, 17 at the Navarro County Exposition Center.
Compassion Corsicana is a resource to connect residents to services within the organization and throughout the county including food, shelter, clothing and financial assistance.
According to its mission statement, the organization exists to be the hands and feet of Jesus to people in need by aiding with temporary relief, long term restoration, developmental growth, and ongoing encouragement.
If you need assistance or to donate or volunteer call 903-874-4971 or email info@compassioncorsicana.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.