Compassion Corsicana will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at 111 E. First Ave. in Corsicana. Interviews and hiring will take place on site as Express Employment Professionals needs more than 100 people to start work immediately.
The 12-hour shift with rotating days off will be overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and candidates must be able to work overtime. Pay is $11.50 to $12 an hour.
Duties and Responsibilities include:
• Working on an assembly line
• Packing products into bags
• Stacking material onto pallets
• Wrapping pallets for shipment
• Following instructions and assigned daily tasks given by management
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.