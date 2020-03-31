Congressman Ron Wright (TX-06) released the following statement Monday:
“On Friday March 27, I flew back to Texas after voting on the CARES Act in Washington. The next morning, Saturday, March 28th, I woke up experiencing a high fever and other flu-like symptoms known to be associated with COVID-19. After consulting with my doctor, I went to the E.R. and spent five hours undergoing various tests, including a COVID-19 test. On Sunday morning, I received the news that I thankfully tested negative for COVID-19 but do have a mild case of pneumonia. I never would have thought I’d be happy to hear a positive pneumonia diagnosis. Per my doctors' recommendation, I will remain in self-quarantine for the coming weeks and will continue to follow the guidance of health professionals and the CDC. I will continue to perform my Congressional duties from my home in Arlington, and my District and D.C. staff will remain available by phone to serve the constituents of the 6th District. I encourage everyone to continue practicing social distancing and following CDC and Texas DSHS guidelines to keep our communities safe. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals at Medical City Arlington and around the country that continue to fight this virus on the front lines and I know that together we will defeat COVID-19. God bless.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.