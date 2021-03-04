Readers in Chatfield and Corsicana recently celebrated the addition of two new Little Free Libraries.
Chatfield's Little Free Library is located at the United Methodist Church at 4937 FM 1603. Corsicana's newest library at Iglesia Bautista Calvario, 606 S. 20th St., offers books in Spanish and more are expected to be added to other library boxes across the county.
Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition has also launched a new feature on its website, navarrocountyearly.org, where families can find libraries by scanning a QR code to view a map.
Another library box is set to be unveiled at Dawson's Manna From Above Community Pantry Saturday, March 6.
In addition to its Little Free Library project, Navarro Early Childhood Coalition has created a Community Resources Pocket Guide to distribute throughout the community.
The guide is a tool for local businesses, schools, non-profits, daycares, and individuals can hand to any families in need of resources to give them a place to start to find things like food, shelter, diapers, parenting support, mental health, transportation, medical resources and more.
To order some, fill out the form at https://forms.gle/StBhC6osymEMEtacA
