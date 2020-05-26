The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. In accordance with public health guidelines, the meeting will be closed to the public, but may be joined by teleconference or live broadcast on the City of Corsicana website.
Items on Tuesday's City Council Agenda include:
• Public Hearing: Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Commercial (C) for Block 804, Lot 1, and Block 811B, Lot Part of C, located at 3200 W. Seventh Avenue.
• Consider a request for a Zoning Change from Single-Family Residential-3 (R-3) to Commercial (C) for Block 804, Lot 1, and Block 811B, Lot Part of C, located at 3200 W. Seventh Avenue.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Cedar Hill for the purchasing of services commonly used by each party.
• Consider authorizing the City Manager to execute an Interlocal Agreement with the City of Cedar Hill for the purchasing of goods commonly used by each party.
• Consider authorizing rejection of the bid received for the Corsicana I-45 Business Park Sewer Line, Lift Station, and Force Main for EDA Project #08-01-05252.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Confirm the appointment of Mayor Pro Tem.
• Confirm the appointment of the City of Corsicana’s Local Health Authority.
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• The Council will recess into closed or executive session regarding real estate pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code.
• The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
In accordance with public health guidelines, the meeting will be closed to the public. Following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the City's website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference by registering at the link below. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar, including how to call in and listen to the audio by telephone using a toll free number.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1-866-899-4679 – One-touch: tel: 1-866-899-4679, 707244013#
United States: 1-312-757-3119 – One-touch: tel: 1-312-757-3119, 707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings,” click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at: www.cityofcorsicana.com. Click on “Government” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
