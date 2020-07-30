Corsicana's Mayor and City Council recognized Dr. Kent Rogers, Emily Carrol and Maria Lemus of the Corsicana Health Department for their dedicated service to the community, work ethic and diligence in raising awareness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Don Denbow read a proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting declaring July 27 Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department Day.
The Council also authorized City Manager, Connie Standridge, to enter into a contract with the Corsicana Preservation Foundation for the housing and display of the Wolf Brand Chili car in the Pioneer Village in Corsicana. The building would house the car and, upon completion, be dedicated to the city.
A motion to table the ordering of the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election was accepted.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott extended the in-person early voting period on July 27. Registered voters will be able to vote early beginning Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.
The proclamation also extends the time in which marked mail-in ballots may be returned in person, to the Navarro County Elections office including Election Day. Due to the Governor’s proclamation earlier in the day, the resolution which was to be voted on had incorrect dates. The council expects to address the tabled resolution at the next scheduled meeting Aug. 10.
The council approved a resolution to authorize Standridge to enter into a management services contract to hire GrantWorks as a grant consultant to assist with the application submission and management services through the Texas department of Agriculture 2020 Downtown Revitalization and Main Street Fund. If awarded, the grant money would be used to revitalize sidewalks in qualifying areas.
The council authorized Corsicana’s commitment to the Texas Department of Transportation U.S. Hwy 287 widening project, subject to project limits. The work will be between the Corsicana Crossings intersection and continue South to County Road SE 3010.
Utility relocations are estimated to cost $319,165, however, citing the prohibitive cost of the utility relocations, the city of Mildred voted not to participate in the project. By eliminating that portion, the overall cost is expected to decrease.
Before adjourning the mayor announced that a budget session will be held at 2 p.m., prior to the council meeting Aug. 10.
