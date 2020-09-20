Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 64F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.