The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
This meeting is open to the public. The first 20 attendees will be allowed to observe in person and must wear a face covering. All others can participate by computer or telephone, please see instructions below.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Receive public input regarding the creation and designation of the proposed Reinvestment Zone No. 20-03 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Receive public input regarding the 2020 Tax Year Property Tax Rate for Fiscal Year 2021.
• Receive public input regarding proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2021.
• Consider the creation and designation of proposed Reinvestment Zone 20-03 pursuant to Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code; designating an authorized representative to act in all matters; and designating a liaison to act on all matters pertaining to the property development and tax abatement zone.
• Consider approving the appointment of the Election Judges, Alternate Election Judges, Early Voting Clerk, Early Voting Ballot Board, Central Counting Station Judges, and personnel for the City’s General Election to be held November 3, 2020.
• Consider approving to waive fees for permits associated with a film project known as “Corsicana” to be filmed in the City of Corsicana and approving the use of the City of Corsicana name in the film.
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana’s votes for the Texas Municipal League Intergovernmental Risk Pool Board of Trustees Election.
• Consider approving a Tax Abatement between the City of Corsicana and Corsicana Bedding LLC.
• Consider approving a Tax Abatement between the City of Corsicana and Hughes Commercial Real Estate and Development LLC.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “Government” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
