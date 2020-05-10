The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 11 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Public Hearing: Receive public input regarding requests for funding from non-profit community organizations for the 2021 fiscal year budget.
• Consider declaring certain property as surplus and authorizing the City Manager to execute sale, trade, donation, or disposal of said property.
• Consider authorizing participation in the City of Corsicana/Navarro County Cleanup Day on June 6, 2020, and approving a reduced fee for non-Corsicana (Navarro County) residents.
• Consider approving extension of the contract for Municipal Government Audit Services for the Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2020.
• Consider extending the contract with Vera Bank for Banking Depository Services for one year.
• Confirm the Mayor’s appointment to various boards and commissions.
• Reports and misc. announcements from mayor and council
In accordance with public health guidelines, the meeting will be closed to the public. Following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the City's website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference by registering at the link below. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar, including how to call in and listen to the audio by telephone using a toll free number.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel: 1-866-899-4679, 707244013#
United States: 1-312-757-3119 – One-touch: tel: 1-312-757-3119, 707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings,” click on “City Council Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
