The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet for a budget planning session at 2 p.m., followed by a council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
This meeting is open to the public. The first 20 attendees will be allowed to observe in person and must wear a face covering. All others can participate by computer or telephone, please see instructions below.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Consider and take action on a resolution authorizing the submission of a Texas Community Development Block Grant Program application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Downtown Revitalization Fund and authorizing the Mayor and City Manager to act as the City’s representatives in all matters pertaining to the City’s participation in the program.
• Consider and take action on a resolution designating areas within the Historic Main Street District in need of improvements.
• Consider and take action on a resolution adopting a Citizen Participation Plan for projects funded through the Texas Department of Agriculture under the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program.
• Consider approving award of bid for Asphaltic Materials for the 2020/2021 Budget year.
• Consider approving award of bid for Hay Harvesting Services from the Corsicana Municipal Airport property.
• Consider approving award of bid for Fuel for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget Year.
• Consider approving award of bid for Gravel and Road Material for the Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget.
• Consider ordering the City’s general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (This item was tabled July 27, 2020.)
• Consider authorizing the process to begin establishing a tax rate for the 2021 budget year.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session regarding real estate pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code.
• Return to Open Session: The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
