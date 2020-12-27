The Corsicana City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28 in the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St.
This meeting is open to the public. The first 20 attendees will be allowed to observe in person and must wear a face covering. All others can participate by computer or telephone, please see instructions below.
Items on Monday's City Council Agenda include:
• Public Hearing: Receive public input regarding a request for a Zoning Change from Agriculture (A) to Commercial (C) for a 12.407 acre tract located at the southwest corner of Interstate Highway 45 and State Highway 31 Relief Route; being Lots 9 and 10 in Block 1410 and located partially in the city limits and partially in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Corsicana.
• Consider a request for zoning assignment from Agriculture (A) to Commercial (C) for a 12.407 acre tract located at the southwest corner of Interstate Highway 45 and State Highway 31 Relief Route; being Lots 9 and 10 in Block 1410 and located partially in the city limits and partially in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of the City of Corsicana.
• Consider approving award of bid for the Construction Renovations to the Navarro Mills Water Treatment Plant.
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana’s participation in a joint contract for election services between all the Cities and School Districts in Navarro County, Navarro College, and Navarro County/Navarro County Elections Administrator for the May 1, 2021 election.
• Consider approving award of bid for the Drane Road Widening Project.
• Consider approving the City of Corsicana’s participation in the construction of the G. W. Jackson Legacy Park.
• Executive Session: The Council will recess into closed or executive session to receive attorney’s advice on legal matters pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code, to deliberate on certain matters concerning real property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code, and to discuss economic development negotiations pursuant to Section 551.087 of the Texas Government Code.
• The Council will consider and act upon items discussed under Executive Session, as necessary.
The following are instructions to view the meeting by live broadcast on the city’s website and to participate by telephone or teleconference:
• The meeting can be joined by teleconference using the link below. You may also call in and listen to the audio by telephone using the toll free number below.
Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/707244013
You can also dial in using your phone. (For supported devices, tap a one-touch number below to join instantly.)
United States (Toll Free): 1 866 899 4679 - One-touch: tel:+18668994679,,707244013#
United States: +1 (312) 757-3119 - One-touch: tel:+13127573119,,707244013#
Access Code: 707-244-013 New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/707244013
• The live broadcast of the meeting can be viewed on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Choose “Broadcasts” Under “Live Broadcasts Meetings” – Click on “Economic Development Meetings” to view the meeting. (Recorded meetings can also be viewed any time after the meeting at this same location.)
The complete Agenda packet is located on the City of Corsicana website at:
www.cityofcorsicana.com Click on “GOVERNMENT” Click on “Agenda Center” in the column on the left Under the “City Council” section, click on the Agenda for the current meeting date.
