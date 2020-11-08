The Corsicana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance which extended the time in which developer Chris Acker, has to complete infrastructure improvements to a planned 6.93-acre development located at Dobbins Road and West State Highway 22.
The extension, clarified a 2017 ordinance which first rezoned the property from Residential-2 to its current designation of a Planned Development. Plans were submitted by a developer within the allotted time frame but were not completed.
Acker purchased the property in August of 2020 and was unaware of the zoning issue.
Three adjoining property owners returned notices of protest. They asserted that the property should revert to its original zoning designation, because the original planned infrastructure improvements were not completed within a specified time.
City attorney, Kerri Anderson Donica, consulted with multiple attorneys with the Texas Municipal League, and said that because plans for the proposed development were submitted within the allotted time-frame that the original zoning change from Residential-2 to a Planned Development remains in effect.
The ordinance adopted at Monday’s special meeting includes a completion date of Dec. 31, 2021. If that date is not met the property would revert back to residential zoning. However, that date could also be extended if all parties agree to a change before the Dec. deadline.
The council convened an executive session, returning without taking action.
