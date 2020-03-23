The City of Corsicana declared a local state of disaster Monday that mandates a shelter in place order, due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The declaration, as presented by Corsicana Fire Chief and City Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Henley, was approved with amendments defining the effective time period as 11:59 March 25 through April 8 and with the removal of wording that would allow regulation of traffic in and out of the city.
As of 2 p.m. Monday. March 23, no confirmed cases were reported in Navarro County.
The order states people may leave their homes only for certain essential activities, which include buying food and seeking medical treatment.
The declaration activates the City of Corsicana emergency management plan and authorizes the furnishing of aid and assistance.
It also authorizes the city to suppress the virus, including quarantine of people and places, examining and regulating hospitals.
The declaration limits the size of gatherings to not more than 10 people and mandates the cancellation of all such gatherings until further notice.
In accordance with the Governor’s declaration, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, the use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options are encouraged.
People shall not visit nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
A person who knowingly violates this declaration commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000 per occurrence or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days.
Navarro County declared a state of disaster Wednesday, March 18 to enhance residents' preparedness and response to the ever increasing threat posed by COVID-19.
A list of what qualifies as "essential activities and business is included in the link below:https://www.cisa.gov/publication/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-workforce
