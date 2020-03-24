In response to the COVID-19 viral crisis, the Corsicana Fire Department has updated its policies and procedures when handling Emergency Medical Services calls.
The department released a video Friday, March 20 demonstrating its new line of Personal Protection Equipment. The video can be found on its Facebook page at: facebook.com/corsicanafire.
The extra protective gear now covers the responder's hands, nose, and mouth to ensure EMS does not spread infection or get infected themselves. The new look consists of a body apron, gloves, and face mask.
In cases requiring extra protection, a “Level B” suit will be utilized. The uniform provides full coverage, consisting of a body suit, gloves, visor, and breathing mask.
“I know it looks a little rough and scary,” said Paul Henley, Corsicana Fire Chief, of the protective suit. “However, it is for your protection, and it is for our protection during this crisis.”
As the video concluded, Henley shared one last message with the public:
“Our mission is to ensure your safety,” he said. “We're going to do the utmost to make it happen so stay safe, stay informed, practice good hygiene, and social distancing.”
