The Corsicana Girls Softball Association hosted its Awards Night July 17 before sending teams to play in the Texas Teenage Softball State Tournaments the following week.
“We chose to forego our traditional large group pictures at awards night for all of our first place, second place, and first and second place winners this year,” said Josh Lavene, the league's public relations officer. “This was done out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in order to follow the guidelines requested by our City Leadership.”
Representing Navarro County in the championships were 6u Texas Express, 6u Battitudes, 8u Blue Thunder, 8u Kerens LadyCats, 10u Mildred Lady Eagles, 12u Blooming Grove Lady Lions, 12u Texas Shock, and the 15u Lady Texas Rangers.
Placing in the state tournament were the 6u: Corsicana Battitudes, who tied for fifth place; Corsicana Texas Express - Top 8; 8u Corsicana Blue Thunder tied for fifth place; Kerens LadyCats; 10u Mildred Lady Eagles - Top 8; 12u Blooming Grove Lions – third place; Corsicana Texas Shock; and the 15u: Corsicana Lady Texas Rangers - Top 8.
League results are as follows:
6u: 1st Place Corsicana Texas Express
2nd Place Corsicana Battitudes
8u: 1st Place Corsicana Blue Thunder
2nd Place Kerens LadyCats
10u: 1st Place Mildred Lady Eagles
2nd Place Corsicana Lady Texas Rangers
12u: 1st Place Blooming Grove Lions
2nd Place Corsicana Texas Shock
15u: 1st Place Corsicana Lady Texas Rangers
2nd Place Dawson Lady Bulldogs
CGSA are now registering players for the 2020 Fall Softball League. Sign-ups are $50.
“However, as a thank you for making our Spring season such a success, anyone who played as part of our League this spring, including those from our neighboring affiliates, gets to sign up at half price,” Lavene said. “We also have a $10 discount for each additional sibling after the first is registered.”
Registration can be done online at www.cgsasoftball.com. The deadline to register is Sept. 1.
