Corsicana and Ennis honored healthcare workers in a Frontline Hero Parade Thursday. The parade moved through Corsicana, passing by Epic Nursing & Rehab, Navarro Regional Hospital & Physician's Clinics, Legacy West Healthcare and Rehab, The Village at Heritage Oaks, Twilight Home, Brookdale Corsicana, Country Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and finishing at Kerens Care Center.

