Corsicana and Ennis honored healthcare workers in a Frontline Hero Parade Thursday. The parade moved through Corsicana, passing by Epic Nursing & Rehab, Navarro Regional Hospital & Physician's Clinics, Legacy West Healthcare and Rehab, The Village at Heritage Oaks, Twilight Home, Brookdale Corsicana, Country Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and finishing at Kerens Care Center.
Corsicana honors healthcare workers with parade
