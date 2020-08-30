The Corsicana ISD Trustees met Monday, Aug. 24 to adopt the 2020-2021 tax rate and budget. Trustees were also updated on COVID-19 procedures.
Navarro Elementary Principal Tim Betts and Corsicana High School Principal Sean Kays addressed plans for the upcoming school year. Lessening traffic in common areas, maintaining social distancing, sanitizing classrooms, and relocation in event of coronavirus exposure, were among the topics discussed.
Kays said class sizes of 16 are doable while maintaining a six-foot distance, but class size remains a concern when configuring the master schedule, noting the lack of flexibility for some students needing specific classes.
“Student arrival, breakfast and dismissal and remain the times that are going to make us nervous,” Kays said. Those times were concerns before the pandemic.
“We are most concerned with safety,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Diane Frost said that she is exited about the upcoming school year and thanked the staff for their hard work. Frost also thanked the staff at Navarro Regional Hospital for their support and partnership in getting necessary items for the upcoming year.
The Board adopted the Maintenance and Operations tax rate of .96640 per $100 of assessed property value and a debt service or INS tax rate of .30020, for a total of 1.2660 per $100 of assessed property value. This represents a nearly 4-cent decrease in the school district’s tax rate for the fiscal year.
Frost also reported that a schedule for technology distribution is available online at www.cisd.org. Citing a backorder of laptops throughout the state, Frost said Teachers and online learners would receive laptops and hotspots first.
“All CISD students will have laptops by Sept. 17,” she said.
CISD students, their families, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to access 25-pound boxes of non-perishable food items from the North Texas food back. The first delivery will be on Sept. 9 at Drane Learning Center.
Regular distributions of food will be on the second Thursday of the month from 4 to 6 p.m. at Drane Learning Center. Forms are available online or can be filled out on site.
Trustee Ed Monk updated that work on Fannin Elementary renovations which are complete and largely complete the 2015 bond issue.
Trustees adopted the 2020 2021 Budget which has General revenues of $55.2 million with expenditures totaling $55.7 million.
Payroll increased by a million dollars to account for salary step increases and substitute teacher pay. The budget surplus was created by cuts in the supply budget and other departments as well as fund reallocations due to COVID-19.
The Board heard that the district has received the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, totaling $1.255 million in Federal grant money
“For 48-hours I was one of the happiest superintendent’s in the state thinking that we received this additional funding,” Frost said, “but we did not.”
The state of Texas removed the amount from the district’s fourth quarterly payment.
Dr. Frost said she had been in contact with Federal Representatives who shared with her that wasn’t the intent of the ESSER grant.
“CISD didn’t lose any funds, but did not receive additional funding,” Frost said.
Board President Dr. Kent Rogers said he was, “steamed that the state co-opted and basically substituted federal funds that were met for the district.”
The Board approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
