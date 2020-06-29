The Corsicana Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at Monday, June 29 at 6:15 p.m.
The following items are on the agenda:
• Consider 2020-2021 School Year Calendar
• Consider Budget Modification for School Supplies and Standardized Dress
• Closed Session - Trustees will adjourn into Closed Session as permitted by Texas Government Code Section 551.01 et. seq.
A. Section 551.074 - Personnel Matters
The Board will discuss the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment,duties,discipline or dismissal of public employees or officials.
B. Section 551.074 - Deliberation Regarding Real Property
A governmental body may conduct a closed meeting to deliberate the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property if deliberation in an open meeting would have a detrimental effect on the position of the governmental body in negotiations with a third person.
C. Section 551.071 - Consultation with Attorney
Pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 551.071 Consultation with the District's legal counsel regarding procedural and legal issues.
• Consider and take action on matters resulting from closed session if any, as listed pursuant to Sections 551.071, 551.072 and 551.074 of the Texas Government Code.
To participate in the meeting:
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4732798649?pwd=YURVMTJiWEZlc3AzaUM4dDhzVWI5UT09
Meeting ID: 473 279 8649
Password: 774775
For comments please email: publiccomment@cisd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.