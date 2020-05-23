A retirement parade Friday, May 15, celebrated Sharon Goodman's 50 years of dedicated service to Corsicana ISD.
editor's pick featured
Corsicana ISD celebrates teacher's retirement with parade
- Daily Sun photos/Ron Farmer
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Wiley N. Garrett was born in Kosse, Texas to A.T. Garrett and Katherine Ainsworth Garrett on May 27, 1935. He died at 84 years of age in Waco, Texas on May 9, 2020. Wiley graduated with a Bachelor degree from Texas A&M in 1957; he went to play football for future icon Paul "Bear" Bryant …
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen charged with intoxication manslaughter
- UPDATE: Multi-vehicle crash kills motorcyclist on I-45
- NCSO arrests four, recovers stolen equipment
- Navarro County reports two new cases of COVID-19
- Navarro County reports two new cases of COVID-19
- Message from the Mayor: Phase II to reopen Texas
- Driver arrested after high speed chase in stolen truck
- Corsicana native works to keep an iconic Huntsville diner in business
- Navarro County Sheriff's Department welcomes new employees
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports no new cases, 28 recoveries
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.