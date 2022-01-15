Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the impact this is having on daily operations, all Corsicana ISD schools and buildings will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Wednesday, Jan. 19. Students and staff are scheduled to return to campuses Thursday, Jan. 20.
“Our goal is to give our staff and students extra time to get healthy and return to the teaching and learning environment. Corsicana ISD will use this time to deep clean our campuses and facilities,” the district stated.
“Today’s decision was not taken lightly. As always, the health and safety of our students is our top priority. As we continue monitoring daily COVID-19 numbers in our district, we strongly believe that using the two additional days to deep clean and allow students and staff to get healthy is the best option.”
The district strongly encourages parents to stay informed by signing up to receive notifications. Please verify that your current and correct contact information is in your Parent Portal account. You can also sign up for CISD text alerts by texting the letter “Y” or the word “Yes” to the number 67587. Details will be communicated through the SchoolMessenger communication platform, @CISDTigers social media pages and our www.cisd.org website.
