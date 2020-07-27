Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday to delay the start of in-person and remote learning until Sept. 8.
Leah Blackard, vice president, said CISD has spent a lot of time looking into options for the district, at the forefront of which is the safety of students and staff.
Blackard said the postponement will allow CISD to continue to evaluate the current health climate, allow teachers more time to acclimate to rigorous remote curriculums, and distribute students' devices and instruct parents and caregivers on online systems, and provide the district more time to prepare campuses for students.
Dr. Kent Rogers, president and Navarro County health authority, said the most important factor in schools staying open are the steps taken by the community.
“We can do a lot here, but the number of cases that are live, potentially infectious, in our environment outside the school is our biggest risk,” he said.
“Everything you do, to mask, distance, hand hygiene, will pay off for our children so I encourage you to do it for that reason, and many others of course,” Rogers said.
The UIL announced a plan last Tuesday to allow schools to start fall sports. Corsicana will begin practicing Sept. 7, begin volleyball games Sept. 14, and football games Sept. 25.
The Daily Sun will update as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.